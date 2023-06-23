BOSTON, Mass. (WTVO) — First responders removed 4 children, ages 5 to 10, from a public housing apartment filled with drugs and sex toys, and a dead body. Six adult men who were dressed as women were in the apartment and denied knowing the children were there, authorities said.

According to the Boston Herald, the fire department responded to a call at the Mary Ellen McCormack Complex on Saturday evening for a person not breathing.

They found a man in drag suffering from cardiac arrest. He could not be revived, officials said.

According to Boston city counselor Erin Murphy, that’s not all they found.

“The apartment was in extremely unsanitary conditions. Approximately 6 adults, who appeared to be males, were seen in the apartment,” the fire department reported.

“A lot of drug paraphernalia and sex toys all around and then one of the firefighters said that they heard a cry for help,” said Murphy. “That there were four children in the back room, and I am hearing that the adults in the apartment were not wanting first responders to go back when they heard kids crying for help, so that is very disturbing to me.”

“All of the adult parties were being uncooperative and did not provide helpful information. All adults present denied having children inside the apartment,” first responders wrote.

The children were turned over to Boston’s Department of Children and Families. The children’s relationship with the adults in the apartment is unclear.

“This is sickening,” said At-Large City Councilor Michael Flaherty. “I was informed by people at the scene that there were drugs, alcohol, sex toys all around the apartment as well as a dead body on the floor.”

Flaherty told the Boston Herald that the man had died from an apparent overdose and that a “man wearing a wig, claiming to be the father” of the children was found in the back room with the kids.

The Boston City Council will meet next week to discuss the situation and living conditions in Boston’s public housing.