4 citizens to embark on space travel without professional astronaut

(WTVO) — On Wednesday night, 4 regular citizens will be taking off into space without the supervision of a professional astronaut.

According to CNN, the crew will be blasting off on a SpaceX rocket that is 200-feet-tall and can move at a speed up to 17,500 miles per hour.

This is the first time in history that a whole group of non-astronauts have gone on an orbital mission. The crew will be in space for 3 days, flying through Earth’s orbit and will move around the planet every 90 minutes.

The mission is known as Inspiration4, which was named by one of the passengers, Jared Isaacman, 38, who hopes it will inspire would-be space adventurers.

Issacman is a billionaire who is paying for the entire mission and founded a payment processing company called Shift4. He is the 3rd billionaire in 3 months to self-fund a trip to space, but the first one to use a SpaceX capsule.

Inspiration4 is being used as a fundraiser to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Issacman donated $100 million of his own funds while the rest is supposed to be raised via online donations.

The remaining crew members includes Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year old cancer survivor and physician assistant, Sian Proctor, a 51-year old geologist and educator, and Chris Sembroski, a 42-year old Lockheed Martin employee.

The launch will take place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Brevard County, Florida between 8:02 p.m. and 1:02 a.m. ET.