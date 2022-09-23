OAK FOREST, Ill. — The medical examiner said four people were killed after officials responded to a barricade situation and house fire in suburban Oak Forest Friday morning.

The city on Twitter said police had a barricade subject in a domestic situation on the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane around 7 a.m. SkyCam 9 was over the area as fire officials were putting out flames at a home.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood said she was getting ready for work when she heard multiple gunshots.

She said one of the girls who lived in home that was on fire was banging on her door. She let her inside and the girl said she was calling 911 because her father had shot her mother and two older siblings.

The neighbor said she saw multiple people from the home laying in the driveway and street. She said six people lived there total: a mother, father and their children.

She said she had seen police at the home within the past couple of days, but she didn’t know why.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

No further information was provided.