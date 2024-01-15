ELOY, Ariz. (WJW) – Investigators are working to determine what caused a deadly hot air balloon crash in Arizona.

According to police in Eloy, the hot air balloon crashed just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Four people were killed. One person was critically hurt. None of those involved has been identified.

According to AZ Family, there were eight skydivers and five others on board.

Shortly after the skydivers jumped from the balloon, it began to go down.

“Shortly thereafter, something catastrophic occurred with the balloon, causing it to crash to the ground,” said Eloy Police Chief Byron Gwaltney told AZ Family.

“We are working closely with federal agencies, including the [National Transportation Safety Board] and [Federal Aviation Administration], to investigate the cause of this tragic event,” police said Sunday.