WATTS, Okla. — A quadruple fatality accident involving an Oklahoma private church school van remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday.

The accident happened Thursday before 6 PM. on US 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts.

The condition of both drivers is also under investigation, the patrol reported.

Larry Valentine, 61, of Caney Hill, Ark, the driver of a 1991 Dodge Ram died at the scene, the patrol reported.

The driver of the State Line Christian Academy church van also died at the scene. The patrol has not released her name.

Westville First Baptist Church posted on social media.

“Our community has been hit with an unbelievable tragedy. A State Line Christian Academy van was involved in a head-on collision in Watts this afternoon. Please keep the Murray and Littlejohn families in your thoughts and prayers, as well as all the first responders/firefighters/ police officers who helped worked this awful wreck.”

Westville Public Schools posted on social media that counselors and clergy are available at the school today.

The patrol reported the fatalities are:

Female, 34, Westville

Female, 13, of Westville

Female, 11 of Westville

Larry Valentine, 61, of Caney Hill, AR

Injured: