LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $400,000 was sold in Loves Park, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Clark Gas, located at 5710 N. 2nd Street, sold the winning ticket on Thursday, March 24th.

The ticket matched all five numbers, 7-16-18-34-44, to win the jackpot.

“A regular customer told me that our store sold the winning ticket,” said store manager, Mathew Chacko. “Although I don’t know the winner personally, I am ecstatic for them.”

Clark Gas will receive a $4,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.