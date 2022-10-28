BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new fuel center, which will include a 12,000-foot convenience store and multiple restaurants, is coming to Belvidere.

The Speed Trek Fuel Center will span 43 acres at the intersection of Genoa Road and Crystal Parkway, near the I-90 exit.

The Shell gas station, which celebrated its groundbreaking on Friday, will have 16 auto fueling positions, along with 8 commercial fueling lanes and 63 truck parking spaces.

The convenience store will house two drive-thrus, accommodating restaurants such as Smoothie King, Wingstop, Jimmy Johns, and Sbarro.

Belvidere Mayor Clinton Morris said the city has been waiting 40 years for a project like this one.

“My objective has always been to make Belvidere a better place to live,” he said. “What I’m most excited about is, obviously, this gives us revenue, gives our residents some tax dollar relief, and it also sets the hinge pin for further development in this area.”

Tyler Bauscher, owner of the Belvidere Jimmy Johns, said he is excited to be a part of the big project.

“I think it’s going to be huge,” he said. “We’ll be able to deliver to the whole city of Belvidere [with a second location].”

The fuel center is expected to open in summer of 2023.