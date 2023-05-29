CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Nine people have been killed and 34 wounded — including 3 teenagers and 2 toddlers — over the Memorial Day Weekend so far, according to police.

Chicago Police reported the two 2-year-old children were shot in separate incidents on Saturday, according to WGN.

The violence began Friday night at North Avenue Beach. It continued throughout the weekend, despite Mayor Brandon Johnson’s new anti-crime initiatives, which included dispersing a team of “Peacekeepers” throughout the city.

The Peacekeeper program is funded by the Reimagine Public Safety Act, a $250 million anti-violence initiative created as a reaction to the murder of George Floyd. Cities nationwide began to rethink the role of law enforcement following nationwide protests and civil unrest over Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis Police officer.

The Peacekeepers are part of a “community-focused” approach to addressing violent conflict, with members undergoing training in crowd de-escalation tactics, crisis intervention, and referrals to mental health or substance abuse programs.

According to WLS, a 59-year-old man, 57-year-old woman, and a 77-year-old man were shot in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue.

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in West Garfield Park, in the 4100 block of West Taylor Street. a 30-year-old woman was injured, and is said to be in critical condition.

Three men were shot in the 600 block of West Barry Avenue. One is said to be in serious condition, with gunshots to the back and chest. A 22-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were also injured.

A 20-year-old man was killed in the 1000 block of West 105th Street.

Another man, 26, was killed leaving a gas station in the 500 block of East 67th Street.

A 14-year-old girl was injured when she was grazed by a bullet in the 7000 block of South Ada Street.

A 69-year-old woman was killed in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue. A 55-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, and a 26-year-old man were also injured in the shooting.

A man was killed in the Humbolt Park neighborhood, in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.

A 22-year-old man was killed in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue.

A 37-year-old man was killed while standing on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of West 18th Street. A 36-year-old woman was shot in the face, and is in critical condition.

A 33-year-old man was killed in the 7800 block of South Seely Avenue after being shot in the armpit.

An off-duty police officer from Grand Rapids, Michigan, reportedly shot himself and another man accidentally at a hotel room in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street. Neither are in custody.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the 3000 block of W. Jackson.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg in a home in the 9700 block of South Merill Avenue.

The two 2-year-old children were shot Saturday evening, one in the 7900 block of South Hermitage and another in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace. Both incidents involved children playing with a gun they had found.