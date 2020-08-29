4th Annual ‘Paint the Port’ event helps local businesses

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Freeport received a beautification as residents ‘Paint the Port.’ The fourth annual painting party raises money for the downtown storefront facade.

Residents were able to purchase, then paint squares along Chicago Avenue–filling the streets with artwork while making a lasting impact on the city.

“Being able to help beautify our downtown, to help draw people into our city, to invite them to enjoy our restaurants and shops and live music and you know we have wonderful shops and we just want to help people realize that Freeport does have a lot to offer,” said one volunteer Katie Ludwig.

Organizers say nearly fifteen downtown Freeport storefronts have undergone renovations since the first ‘Paint the Port’ event.

