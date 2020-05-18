4th of July Committee partners with Eyewitness News for ‘Save our Fireworks’ telethon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Earlier this month, Rockford’s 4th of July Committee said it still intends to put on the annual fireworks show. However, the pandemic has crippled their fundraising and they need your help.

Eyewitness News has partnered with the committee to put on the ‘Save our Fireworks’ telethon. Remember, the downtown fireworks show relies solely on donations. Not a single tax dollar goes into it.

The telethon is this Wednesday from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. right here on WTVO and Fox 39. We will also hold a half-hour special, starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more details on the committee's plans, click here.

