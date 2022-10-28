BRADLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of a police officer and wounding of another officer in the parking lot of a Comfort Inn in December 2021.

Jaron Shannon, 23, of Kankakee, was arrested Thursday on charges that he purchased the weapon that was used in the killing.

“Earlier today we charged Jaron Shannon as a ‘straw-purchaser’ of no fewer than 2 firearms and with unlawfully transferring no fewer than 10 firearms,” said Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe. “Many of the firearms purchased by Jaron Shannon have been used by others in the commission of a crime, including a juvenile offender. One of the firearms is alleged to have been used in the murder of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and attempted murder of Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey. “

According to the Illinois State Police, Bradley Police Officers were called to the Comfort Inn, at 1500 north State Route 50, around 9:41 p.m. on December 29th, 2021, for a report of barking dogs left unattended in a car in the parking lot.

Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was shot and killed, and Officer Tyler Bailey was critically wounded.

Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

Xavier Harris, 22, was arrested earlier this month and charged with Obstructing Justice and Concealing or Aiding a Fugitive.