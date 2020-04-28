5 killed after shooting in Milwaukee home, 911 caller ‘who stated his family was dead’ arrested

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WITI/AP) — A 911 call Monday morning, April 27 led to the discovery of five people shot dead in a home near 12th Street and Locust Street — and the arrest of the caller.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said the call came in around 10:30 a.m. from a man who said his family was dead. When officers arrived on scene, they found five deceased victims — ranging in age from 14 years old to 41 years old.

“Our prayers go out to the family,” Morales said. “This is a very tragic event.”

A Milwaukee man was taken into custody, and police said a weapon was recovered. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, who said the shooting was “very much a family matter,” revealed a toddler was found alive at the home.

“There is a child at the hospital right now,” said Mayor Barrett. “I think that child is fine. Obviously, he’s been through a lot of trauma, as well.”

“This right here is unthinkable,” said Kenneth Mills, neighbor.

Emotions ran high at the scene, as loved ones tried to come to grips with the tragedy.

“You have the people grieving for the family,” said Mills. “You have the family that is grieving. Everyone is emotional right now.”

Shock and stress stirred raw emotion, with tension between officers and bystanders at the scene.

“I’m just going to pray for the family, and hope they find closure through this,” said Mills. “It’s a very sad day for Milwaukee right now, man.”

Family members of those impacted by this tragedy were too distraught to talk on Monday — with detectives working to determine the relationship between the caller and the victims.

The man who called authorities to the house has been taken into custody, and detectives were trying to determine the relationship between the caller and the victims, Morales said. No names have been provided.

The Journal Sentinel, citing three unidentified police sources, reported the suspect was a 43-year-old Milwaukee man with a lengthy criminal record in Milwaukee County.

Online court records show he was convicted in 2002 of misdemeanor battery. He was sentenced to probation, ordered to attend domestic abuse counseling and prohibited from possessing firearms.

He pleaded guilty in 2007 to felony battery, felony bail jumping and felony intimidation of a witness. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, prohibited from possessing firearms and ordered to complete a batterers’ intervention course.

Five years later, in 2012, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery with a domestic abuse modifier, and drew 18 months in prison with another gun ban. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was sentenced to a month in jail with work-release privileges.

The state Department of Workforce Development filed a warrant against him in 2016 seeking $13,304 in unemployment compensation that still hasn’t been paid. The online records don’t offer any further details. DWD spokesman Ben Jedd said such cases are confidential under state law.

Asked for confirmation of the suspect’s identity and more details on the shooting, Milwaukee Police spokeswoman Sheronda Grant said only that the department “will provide additional information regarding this incident in the upcoming days.”

The attack was the second mass shooting in Milwaukee this year. A Molson Coors brewery worker gunned down five co-workers on Feb. 26 before turning his gun on himself. His motive remains unknown.

White supremacist Wade Michael Page killed seven people at a Sikh temple in suburban Oak Creek before a police officer killed him in a firefight in 2012.

That incident was the worst mass shooting in the Milwaukee area since 2005, when Terry Michael Ratzmann killed seven fellow congregants at the Living Church of God in suburban Brookfield before killing himself. Prosecutors never determined an exact motive, although they said he blamed the church for his depression and financial problems.

