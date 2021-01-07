5 juveniles arrested for beating, robbing 45-year-old Rockford man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Five juveniles – two as young as 12-years-old – have been arrested after they allegedly beat and robbed a Rockford man Wednesday morning.

According to Rockford police, the victim said he was walking in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue around 9:50 a.m. when a gold 4-door vehicle stopped in the roadway. Five occupants got out of the vehicle and threatened to shoot him, then beat him and took his wallet and keys, police said.

Officers found the vehicle on Rockford’s west side but the suspects had fled; police say they were found a short time later in the 500 block of Montague Street and were arrested.

Two 12-year-olds, a 13-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged with Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery and Mob Action.

They were all lodged in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say there were similar incidents involving the same suspects throughout the morning on Wednesday, and the cases are currently under review by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

