5-year-old rings bell after finishing chemotherapy in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 5-year-old boy rang a bell at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg signifying the end of his chemotherapy treatment for a brain tumor.
A hospital spokesperson said Jase Black has a condition called neurofibromatosis Type 1. He received 60 weeks of chemotherapy before he got to “ring out” this past week.
Jase concluded his bell ringing ceremony with a few dances for the camera and hospital staff.
The spokesperson said Jase’s brain tumor was non cancerous.
