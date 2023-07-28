LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTVO) — A 5-year-old Indiana boy who fatally shot his 16-month-old brother in the head was high on cocaine, according to prosecutors in the case.

According to the Journal & Courier, Isiah Johnson died on Tuesday, March 28th, after his older brother found a gun in the apartment and shot him.

The 5-year-old later tested positive for having cocaine in his blood stream. An autopsy later revealed that the 16-month-old had marijuana in his system.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Westchester Lane in the Romney Meadows Apartments.

Shatia Welch, 24, and Deonta Johnson, 27, were later arrested on July 24th, 80 miles away in La Porte County. They have been charged with neglect resulting in death, two counts of neglect, neglect resulting in bodily injury, conspiracy to commit dealing a narcotic drug, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic, conspiracy to commit dealing marijuana, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Deonta Johnson and Shatia Welch. Photo: La Porte County Jail

The charges were revealed Tuesday, July 25th, after the couple’s arrests.

Police said 93 fentanyl pills, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found within reach of the 5-year-old.

According to the probable cause statement, “Johnson then claimed he woke up on the couch, saw [Welch’s 5-year-old son] on the couch, heard a boom, took the marijuana to the car, went to Victim 1’s bedroom and found Victim 1 dead and called Welch.”

Officials claim Johnson changed his story multiple times when questioned by authorities, telling police he did not own a gun, but later saying it belonged to Welch.

Welch said she kept the gun in a lockbox under the bed, but couldn’t remember if she had locked it up when she put it away that weekend, prosecutors said.

Johnson, the father of the dead child, was also charged with obstruction for attempting to remove drugs from the apartment prior to the arrival of police.