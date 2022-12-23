CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Airlines at Chicago’s O’Hare airport have canceled up to 500 flights and are reporting average delays of 30 minutes, the airport said Friday.

WLS reported at least 829 canceled flights between O’Hare and Midway due to winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour as part of a massive winter storm that swept into the Midwest on Thursday.

FlightAware showed 493 cancelations at O’Hare, with 614 delays.

Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled Friday.

As of 5 a.m. CT Friday, more than 3,700 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. were canceled and more than 3,100 flights are delayed.

Airports in Chicago, Denver, New York, Boston, Detroit and Cleveland reported the most cancellations.