51 year-old man dead after single vehicle crash on Route 20 in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occured on Business US 20 in Winnebago County on Sunday morning around 7 a.m.

Officials say that a 51 year-old man from Indiana was traveling westbound in a 2007 white Ford Edge from Weldon Road. His vehicle veered off the road for an unknown reason. The car traveled down the embankment into the eastbound lanes, overturned and came to a rest in a creek bed.

The Winnebago County Coroner pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Traffic was shut down but traffic was able to travel on bypass.

The cause of the crash still is under investigation.

