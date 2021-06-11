52% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated as state reopens Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On Friday, June 11, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 401 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state and 22 new deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 80s

Jefferson County: 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

Lawrence County: 2 females 80s

Livingston County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 60s

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows almost 69% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 52% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,387,029 cases, including 23,035 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,661 specimens for a total of 25,073,580. As of Thursday night, 707 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 185 patients were in the ICU and 94 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from June 4-10 is 1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 4-10 is 1.3%.

A total of 11,863,456 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 48,012 doses.

On Thursday, 42,083 doses were reported administered in Illinois.