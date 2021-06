ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 55-year-old man was the victim of a shooting while he was walking in the area of Jefferson Street and Kilburn Avenue on Sunday morning.

Rockford Police said the unnamed victim was shot in the arm. He walked to the Lafayette Hotel, at 411 Mulberry Street, where police were called.

Police did not give details about the shooting or if there are any suspects in the crime.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and was released.