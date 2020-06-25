59-year-old Loves Park man dies after making contact with electric lines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was called for a reported death to the 500 block of North Vale Avenue in Rockford. Investigators were directed to a nearby bucket lift.

Officials say that a 59-year-old man made contact with electrical power lines and was electrocuted. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office says the man was a resident of Loves Park but did not release his identity.

