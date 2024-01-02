CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A baby girl was killed in a Chicago hit-and-run as her family was taking her to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.

On Friday, around 9:45 p.m., police said a Chevy SUV ran a red light and struck a Ford SUV in the intersection on the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago Police.

The girl was identified as 6-month-old Jasette Williams.

Police said the girl was inside the Ford SUV and was on her way to the hospital after suffering breathing problems.

However, surveillance video from the scene appears to show the black Ford SUV speeding through the red light, crashing into a white Chevy SUV.

A man and a woman got out of the Chevy and ran, police said.

A man and woman in the Ford were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear if the crash caused the child’s death.