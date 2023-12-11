NEW YORK (WPIX) – A multi-story building in the Bronx partially collapsed Monday afternoon, New York City fire officials said.

A six-story building at 1915 Billingsly Terrace in Morris Heights partially collapsed around 3:30 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Citizen App video showed several stories of the building exposed with what appeared to be a home appliance, possibly a washing machine or dryer, visible on one of the floors. A pile of a debris could be seen in the street around the base of the building after the partial collapse. A Google Street View image shows a bodega located in the building where the collapse occurred.

The building is located roughly two blocks away from an FDNY fire station.

Additional information regarding possible injuries was not immediately available.

The NYPD asked people to avoid the area of West Burnside Avenue between Osborne Place and Phelan Place in the Bronx. New York City Emergency Management told the public to expect traffic delays and road closures in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.