SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) – The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office is called Saturday afternoon to a local hospital after a 6-year-old boy drowns.

According to the Winnebago Coroner, the incident happened earlier in the afternoon at Pearl Lake. The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

The Coroner’s Office was not called to the local hospital until 6 p.m. A Deputy of the Coroner was still on scene as of 7:35 p.m.

This case is still under investigation.