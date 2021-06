BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police have arrested David Denton, 65, for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Police say on June 14th, a juvenile female had been inappropriately touched by an elderly man in the 400 block of Club Circle.

Detectives identified Denton as the perpetrator and arrested him, police said.

He was arrested in the 1100 block of Autumn Drive.

Currently, Denton is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted.