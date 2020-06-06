66-year-old man dies after motorcycle accident in Byron

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County man was killed after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. The accident happened near the intersection of North Tower and E. Mill Roads in Byron around noon.

Winnebago County Coroner, William Hintz, said that the victim was airlifted to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center after the crash.

The 66-year-old man passed away at the hospital. Byron Police Department is investigating the death. An Autopsy is pending by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

The man’s name has not been released yet.

