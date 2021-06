SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Rental Payment program was started to help people who had been laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program has already paid out $70 million to landlords.

Any renter who is behind on payments and experienced financial problems due to COVID-19 can apply for up to $25,000 in assistance.

The money is intended to cover 12 months of missed payments, plus three months of future rent.

Tenants can apply until Sunday, July 18th.