72-year-old woman in serious condition after being hit by a car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian is in serious condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.
It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on N. Main St., not far from the Discovery Center and Burpee museums. Rockford police told Eyewitness News crews a 72-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after a car backed into her. The accident caused her to fall over and hit her head on the ground. Investigators say the victim was in critical, but stable condition Saturday night.
The incident is being investigated by Rockford Police Traffic Investigators.
