72-year-old woman in serious condition after being hit by a car

Skies were mostly sunny Sunday afternoon as dry air filled in behind a passing cold front Saturday. Temperatures warmed into the low to mid 80s, as dew points remained in the 50s. Skies will stay clear most of Sunday night but as a cold front moves south from Wisconsin, we may begin to see the cloud cover increase just before sunrise Monday.

With a little moisture in the atmosphere, and some help from the jet stream winds aloft, there could be a few light sprinkles or very isolated showers around sunrise Monday. Some of the spotty activity will lingering during the morning, with the best chance for rain/storms lining up in central Illinois during the afternoon. Behind the front Monday night is an even drier air mass which looks to keep temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with comfortable levels of humidity.