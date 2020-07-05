77-year-old man killed after crashing truck into embankment

WATERMAN, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, DeKalb County deputies responded to a single car accident near Route 23, north of Duffy Road.

A silver Chevy pickup left the road and slid into a ditch/embankment. Investigators say the vehicle kept moving the ditch for about 1000 feet before it hit another embankment. The truck was heavily damaged and the airbags were deployed.

Officials say they found the male driver submerged in water and unresponsive. The ravine wa located 10 feet directly below the driver door. First responders performed CPR but the man was later pronounced dead at Kishwaukee Hospital.

The man was later identified as 77-year-old Richard R. Hemold of Waterman, Illinois.

