79 Illinois Servicemen killed in Vietnam need better pictures for a virtual wall

A US flag adorns the wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC, May 28, 2017. – (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTVO) – The group that runs the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., is making an effort to find a picture of every person whose name is on The Wall. It is an effort called “The Wall of Faces.”

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund has found pictures of most of the more than 58,000 people named on The Wall. Currently there are 55 people that do not have any picture. Many of those missing pictures are from Puerto Rico and New York. None of those missing pictures are from Illinois or Wisconsin.

The VVMF are looking for better pictures of 1822 servicemembers. Seventy-nine of those in need of better picture are from Illinois; Three from the Stateline.

They are looking for more than just military photos of these honored veterans. They are looking for pictures that show who they were as people. Pictures of them smiling and having fun. Pictures in uniform or out of uniform. Pictures while they were in the service or even before they joined.

One local person they are hoping to find a better picture of is Corporal David Russel Krueger from Freeport, Illinois. Cpl. Krueger was 22-years old when he died in Vietnam.

Corporal Krueger currently has two photos on his page, but they are somewhat blurry.

You can submit better a better picture for Corporal Krueger by heading to his Wall of Faces page.

Another local person they are hoping to find a better picture of is Private First Class George Richard Butler from Durand. PFC Butler was 18-years old when he died in Vietnam.

PFC Butler currently has two photos on his page, but they are faded.

You can submit better a better picture for PFC Butler by heading to his Wall of Faces page.

The third local person they are hoping to find a better picture of is Private First Class Lonnie Williams from Rockford, Illinois. PFC Williams was 30 years old when he died in Vietnam.

PFC Williams currently has three photos on his page, but they are somewhat small or blurry.

You can submit better a better picture for PFC Williams by heading to his Wall of Faces page.

You can find all 79 Illinois servicemen in need of a better picture HERE.

You can find all 15 Wisconsin servicemen in need of a better picture HERE.

The full Wall of Face can be found on-line at https://www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces.