8 arrested in DeKalb after looting on Sunday

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police Department made 8 arrests Sunday evening. Officials say there were no issues with the peaceful demonstration against police brutality. However, when the walk to Annie Glidden Road and Hillcrest Drive was over, group of people gathered in the same area.
Police say that multiple individuals began breaking into businesses and stealing items. Eventually, more officers responded and secured the area. Additional burglaries were also attempted in other parts of the city.
- Mickeya Stewart- Burglary
- Breanna Bogacki- Resisting arrest
- Thomas Mitchell — Arson
- Denzel Harrison — Arson
- Vernon Edwards — Burglary ( 2 counts)
- Donnell Miller — Burglary
- Marcus Hall — Burglary, Resisting arrest
- Kanhesa Kizer — Burglary
State’s Attorney Rick Amato’s office is working the DeKalb Police Department to ensure that the
offenders are held responsible for their actions. Amato added that “Our office along with our law
enforcement agencies respect and embrace the rights of our community to protest. We ask that our
community gather in peace. Violence by anyone cannot be tolerated.”
Investigators are still reviewing surveillance video and have identified additional suspects.
