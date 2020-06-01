8 arrested in DeKalb after looting on Sunday

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police Department made 8 arrests Sunday evening. Officials say there were no issues with the peaceful demonstration against police brutality. However, when the walk to Annie Glidden Road and Hillcrest Drive was over, group of people gathered in the same area.

Police say that multiple individuals began breaking into businesses and stealing items. Eventually, more officers responded and secured the area. Additional burglaries were also attempted in other parts of the city.

Mickeya Stewart- Burglary

Breanna Bogacki- Resisting arrest

Thomas Mitchell — Arson

Denzel Harrison — Arson

Vernon Edwards — Burglary ( 2 counts)

Donnell Miller — Burglary

Marcus Hall — Burglary, Resisting arrest

Kanhesa Kizer — Burglary

State’s Attorney Rick Amato’s office is working the DeKalb Police Department to ensure that the

offenders are held responsible for their actions. Amato added that “Our office along with our law

enforcement agencies respect and embrace the rights of our community to protest. We ask that our

community gather in peace. Violence by anyone cannot be tolerated.”

Investigators are still reviewing surveillance video and have identified additional suspects.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

