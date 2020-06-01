Breaking News
Freeport declares State of Emergency, imposes 8 p.m. curfew

8 arrested in DeKalb after looting on Sunday

News
Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police Department made 8 arrests Sunday evening. Officials say there were no issues with the peaceful demonstration against police brutality. However, when the walk to Annie Glidden Road and Hillcrest Drive was over, group of people gathered in the same area.

Police say that multiple individuals began breaking into businesses and stealing items. Eventually, more officers responded and secured the area. Additional burglaries were also attempted in other parts of the city.

  • Mickeya Stewart- Burglary
  • Breanna Bogacki- Resisting arrest
  • Thomas Mitchell — Arson
  • Denzel Harrison — Arson
  • Vernon Edwards — Burglary ( 2 counts)
  • Donnell Miller — Burglary
  • Marcus Hall — Burglary, Resisting arrest
  • Kanhesa Kizer — Burglary

State’s Attorney Rick Amato’s office is working the DeKalb Police Department to ensure that the
offenders are held responsible for their actions. Amato added that “Our office along with our law
enforcement agencies respect and embrace the rights of our community to protest. We ask that our
community gather in peace. Violence by anyone cannot be tolerated.”

Investigators are still reviewing surveillance video and have identified additional suspects.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories