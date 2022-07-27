(WFRV) – An 8-month-old baby boy died Monday evening after a semi veered off I-41 in Winnebago County and crashed into a residence.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, on July 25 around 6 p.m. multiple calls were received about a semi-truck involved in a crash. The truck was driving on I-41 southbound when it veered off the highway and crashed into a residence on Green Valley Road.

The residence was reportedly occupied. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The driver of the vehicle was identified only as a 63-year-old man from Little Chute. He received minor injuries from the crash.

When a Local Five News crew arrived on scene around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday there were people at the house cleaning up. They asked us to respect their privacy and to not film them as they cleaned up.

A Local Five News reporter knocked on neighbor’s doors to see if anybody was around when the accident happened but nobody would speak with us. We also tried to call some local businesses in the area, but people didn’t return our calls or had no comment.

Authorities did say that an 8-month-old boy inside the home died at the scene.

Green Valley Road was closed for over ten hours. No additional information was provided.

