CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — After an 8-year-old girl was shot on the street, her father tackled the alleged shooter who was then shot in the face during the struggle.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Sarabi Medina had just bought ice cream for her father and was on a scooter, standing with a group of people on a sidewalk around 9:40 p.m. when the gunman, who lives in an apartment across the street, walked up and shot her.

“Before she could even have a chance to put her scooter up, this individual ran across the street, discharged that weapon. Now we have a child that’s lost,” community activist Andrew Holmes told WBBM.

Neighbors said the gunman had complained about the child being too loud prior to the shooting.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of North Long Avenue, police said.

The gunman was tackled by the girl’s father and was subsequently shot in the face as the pair struggled with the gun.

“He ran over there, football-tackled this guy. The weapon discharged and struck the offender,” Holmes said.

Medina was taken to the hospital, where she died. The accused shooter is said to be in critical condition.

The girl’s mother was killed in a 2019 shooting, the Sun-Times reported.