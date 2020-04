81 additional lives lost in Illinois to COVID-19 in 24 hours, including Winnebago County man

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 81 new deaths and 1,293 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. This brings the total of cases in the state to 19,180 cases in the state and the death toll stands at 677.

A male in his 90’s from Winnebago County was one of the latest to lose their life to the virus. A total of 86 counties now have cases. The remaining victims are included:

– Champaign County: 1 male 70s

– Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100s

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

– Jackson County: 1 female 90s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

– Lake County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– McHenry County: 1 male 60s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Will County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

MORE HEADLINES: