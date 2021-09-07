81 schools in Illinois reporting COVID-19 outbreaks

(WTVO) – 81 schools in Illinois have currently reported COVID-19 outbreaks, with an additional 1,007 reporting potential exposures.

Winnebago County has had one outbreak at Hononegah High School. 5-10 students have been confirmed to have spread COVID-19 through their classrooms, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been outbreaks at three schools in Ogle County: Highland Elementary School has 5-10 cases that have spread through classrooms amongst students and staff, Oregon Elementary School has less than five cases spread amongst students in classrooms and Stillman Valley High School has less than five cases spread through sports amongst students and staff.

DeKalb County has two schools reporting outbreaks: Little John Elementary School has less than five cases spread among students in classrooms, as well as Sycamore Middle School.

Winnebago county has 28 schools reporting potential exposures, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Ogle County has had potential exposures at six schools while DeKalb County has had potential outbreaks at five schools.

The IDPH has reported 30,319 new cases in the state of COVID-19 as of Friday.