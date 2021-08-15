815 block party brings resources to teens, young adults in Forest City

FOREST CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — A block party in Forest City Saturday not only brought the community together for a fun time but also provided resources to area teens and young adults in need.

Life Decisions held the block party at Dahlquist Park as part of the 815 Weekend. Organizers said it was an opportunity for organizations such as Workforce Connections, Great Neighborhoods Offering Support and Goodwill to reach those in need of services.

“They had this vision to bring resource vendors and community partners together,” chief development director of Life Decisions Alisha Barnett said. “We’re restoring Rockford by building a tribe of mentors.”

Attendees were also able to get a free lunch and enjoy games.