899 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Illinois on Palm Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday, The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 899 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois. They also announced 31 additional deaths.

Here’s a look at the latest casualties to the virus on Sunday:

– Cook County: 2 male 40’s, 3 female 50’s, 1 male 50’s, 1 female 60’s, 2 males 60’s, 2 females 70’s, 2 males 70’s, 4 females 80’s, 1 male 80’s, 1 female 90’s

– DuPage County: 3 female 70’s, 1 female 80’s

– Kane County: 1 male 70’s, 2 females 80’s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 80’s

– Lake County: 1 male 60’s

– Montgomery: 1 male 50’s

– Peoria: 1 male 90’s

– Will: 1 male 60’s

Boone, Calhoun and Gallatin counties are the latest counties to report their first. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 11,256 cases, including 274 deaths, in 71 total counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Governor Pritzker said that he expects all 102 counties to develop cases.

The state is still encouraging donations of all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations. Those interested can email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.