9 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Winnebago Co. on Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday, Winnebago County Health Department announced 9 additional positive tests for COVID-19. That brings the total of cases to 42 in the county.

There still has only been one death from the disease in Winnebago County. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region is 102 cases.

The total of confirmed cases in the state reached over 10,000 on Saturday. Boone County also reported their first two confirmed cases on Saturday.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

