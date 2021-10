WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) – The U.S. may need a 90% vaccination rate to fight the Delta variant.

Medical researchers initially said 70% was the goal, but the highly contagious Delta variant is reportedly proving difficult to combat.

Health officials said that it is unlikely that herd immunity will ever be reached. Instead, it is more likely that the pandemic will die down, remaining as an endemic virus that will continue to circulate, but at lower rates.