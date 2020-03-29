911 dispatchers take steps to protect themselves amid coronavirus pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Among all the jobs that are being affected by COVID-19, 911 dispatchers sit at the front lines.

“We just do the same job day in and day out and be a professional and just I think sometimes the caller hearing that voice on the other end of the phone knowing that help is on the way and help is coming as quickly as possible I think that provides some comfort for the caller. ” explained Todd Stockburger, a 911 division administrator.

Like most workers, dispatchers are taking extra precautions with protective equipment.

“We’re gowning up, we’re putting masks on, we’re putting gloves on like we’ve always had but what the patients are being told when we arrive is they too will now get a mask immediately for their protection as well as ours,” added Jeff Stringer, the Chief Operating Officer at Metro Medical Services.

Dispatchers are getting more information and asking callers additional questions related to symptoms of the virus. You can help these dedicated workers by remaining calm and answering as honestly as possible.

People are encouraged to call their primary doctor first if they display COVID-19 symptoms.

