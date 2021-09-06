94-year-old WWII veteran from Machesney Park takes dream flight

ROCKFORD (WTVO) – A local WWII veteran was honored with a ride in a 1943 Boeing Stearman on Monday.

Harlow Rosborough, 94, of Machesney Park, served for one year in Japan as a demolitions expert towards the end of WWII.

Dream Flights, an organization that honors veterans for preserving American’s freedoms, took Rosborough up into the sky from the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

“Well, I haven’t been in an airplane for years and years, so it will be a really neat experience for me,” Rosborough said.

Dream Flights has been able to provide over five thousand veterans rides through donations. Rosborough’s daughter, Candy Wahlstrom, said that the flight was a dream come true for them.

“This is something he didn’t think would ever probably happen and when it did, it was amazing,” said Wahlstrom. “At 94-years-old…this is amazing that he could actually physically do it.”

Dream Flights pilot Andrew Lohmar says that the flights are special for the pilots as well.

“The whole experience is rewarding,” Lohmar said. “Getting to meet our veterans and hear their stories is probably the most rewarding part.”

Walhstrom says she is thankful that this was able to happen for her dad.

“I was just stunned. You just stood there in awe because it was so exciting just to see, to actually have it happen,” said Walhstrom. “It’s just so honoring, to remember our WWII vets and all of our veterans. They keep our country free.”