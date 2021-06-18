97-year-old woman murdered in Rock County, ‘person of interest’ in custody

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have released the name of Kathleen Beggs, 97, who was found murdered in a home in the Town of Center on Monday.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:31 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from a home in the 11000 block of W. Mineral Point Road.

Police say the caller had gone to the home to check on the woman, and found her body in the house’s garage.

Police also said there was another person in the home at the time, who was unaware of the 911 call. This person is being regarded as a “person of interest” in the case, authorities said.

Authorities said Friday the “person of interest” was in custody on an unrelated charge, and the investigation into the crime is ongoing.

The dead woman, the caller and the person of interest are all relatives, police confirmed.