Impacts to holiday travel begin today as a disturbance lifts into the region from the Midwest. Along with it comes a plume of moisture, resulting in widespread showers as early as mid-morning. Once rain begins, we can expect several hours of steady and soaking showers, with chances lasting well into the evening.

Rain is expected to taper off before the midnight hour, leaving behind rainfall totals in the .15″-.35″ range. As for temperatures, we’re in for another seasonably mild day, with highs topping out in the mid 40s.

While clouds hangs tight for Saturday, tomorrow will be a smoother travel day as all we’re tracking is the chance for patchy fog and drizzle.

Temperatures will continue their ascent, peaking in the low 50s. Forecast models came in with a slower approach with the Christmas Day system, resulting in a dry start to Christmas Eve.

But as we enter the late afternoon-early evening hours, winds will increase and so will the chance for scattered showers. As of this morning, we’re forecasting a high of 55°, which is our record high for Christmas Eve. There is also the likelihood that we’ll see a few overnight low records broken as temperatures aren’t going to fall much over the holiday weekend.

Christmas Day will also be one for the record books, both temperature-wise and rainfall-wise. Highs will peak in the low 50s, which would place this year’s Christmas in the top 10 for warmest on record. Travel impacts increase Christmas Day as showers remain widespread for most of the day. Overall, totals will range from .5″ to 1.5″.

As we’ve discussed on Thursday, all Rockford has to do is receive more than .32″ and we will have a top 5 wettest Christmas on record! With the low still sitting close by, rain chances will carry on into Tuesday, with highs falling into the upper 40s.