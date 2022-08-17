ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit is calling on the public for help in feeding those in need.

Rockford Rescue Mission is in need of volunteers. Administrators said that they, like many others, have been hit hard by labor shortages. Plus, the mission is experiencing a wave of COVID-19 cases in its program departments.

As a result, food services is in the most need. The Mission serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and volunteers would serve food, set tables and wash dishes.

“Volunteering in our food service department is often times a great first step in volunteering all together. It’s super approachable. You’re putting food on a plate and helping wash dishes,” said Abby Finley, marketing and communications director for the Rockford Rescue Mission. “So, it’s really approachable, not scary, and it’s a great way to give back to our community. I think the last two years have taught us that we as a community need to come together and support each other in the midst of hard times.”

Those interested in volunteering can register on the Rockford Rescue Mission’s website.