Rockford IceHog fans are invited to “attend” every game at the BMO this season. They can do it with a custom cutout that will be featured in the lower level of BMO Harris Bank Center all season.
You can purchase cutouts of yourself, your pets, or your family and friends for $45 each.
After the season, you’ll then be able to pick-up the cardboard cutout. Your personal custom cutout will also be autographed by the entire IceHog team.
You can order your cutout here:
https://icehogs.com/icehogs-autographed-fan-cutouts
A cardboard “you” can be at every IceHog home game and get autographs
