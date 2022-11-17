CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVO) — Cast members from the movie A Christmas Story are reportedly looking to buy the iconic movie house, which was listed for sale earlier this week.

The listing for Ralphie’s home from the 1983 film “A Christmas Story” was posted on the museum and landmark’s Facebook page early Monday morning.

According to the listing, “The House, built in 1895, was purchased on eBay in December 2004 and required a massive renovation to restore it to its original movie splendor. The House started public tours on November 25th, 2006, and since has welcomed over a million guests and counting.”

The listing comes just days before HBO Max releases a sequel to the film.

Now, actor Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the original film, says he and a few other cast members are interested in buying the property.

“It only makes sense to have the cast run the show,” Anaya told TMZ.

Anaya did reveal which other cast members are considering going in on the venture.