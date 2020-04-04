A local group is helping out non-profits and food pantries during pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) United Way Blackhawk Region announced it’s handing out three emergency grants totaling to $13,000 dollars.



This was all accomplished through a COVID-19 action fund. The three organizations who are receiving the money are Echo, Edgerton Community Outreach, YWCA Rock County alternatives to violence shelter.



Community members are urged to continue providing vital support in the form of financial donations to local agencies.



Anyone interested in making a gift of any size to United Way’s COVID-19 Action Fund, please visit http://www.LiveUnitedBR.org/COVID-19 or text “GiveCovid” to 41444. Checks made payable to United Way Blackhawk’s Region Action Fund may also be mailed to PO Box 2780, Janesville, WI 53547-2780.