A look back at five of the most popular Super Bowl Halftime Shows

We are just a few days away from Super Bowl LIV where the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
But for some, the best part of night, is what takes place on the field at halftime.
This year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be joining forces to put on what hopes to be a spectacular performance.
We’ll have to wait until Sunday to see what those ladies have in store for us, but until then, let’s take a look at five Super Bowl halftime performances that stood the test of time… for better or for worse.
According to the New York Post, the four best Super Bowl Halftime Show performances ever were:
PRINCE – 2007
MICHAEL JACKSON – 1993
BEYONCE – 2013
JANET JACKSON, P. DIDDY, NELLY, KID ROCK + JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE – 2004
The fifth spot on the list goes to Aerosmith, Missy Elliot, NSYNC, Britney Spears and Mary J. Blige.
Not just because it was my favorite halftime show ever, but because it was a pretty epic blend of musical talent and pop culture at the time.