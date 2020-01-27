A look back at five of the most popular Super Bowl Halftime Shows

We are just a few days away from Super Bowl LIV where the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

But for some, the best part of night, is what takes place on the field at halftime.

This year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be joining forces to put on what hopes to be a spectacular performance.

We’ll have to wait until Sunday to see what those ladies have in store for us, but until then, let’s take a look at five Super Bowl halftime performances that stood the test of time… for better or for worse.

According to the New York Post, the four best Super Bowl Halftime Show performances ever were:

PRINCE – 2007

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – FEBRUARY 04: Musician Prince performs during the “Pepsi Halftime Show” at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

MICHAEL JACKSON – 1993

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 31: Michael Jackson performs during the Halftime show as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII at Rose Bowl on January 31, 1993 in Pasadena, California. The Cowboys won 52-17. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

BEYONCE – 2013

NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 03: Singer Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

JANET JACKSON, P. DIDDY, NELLY, KID ROCK + JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE – 2004

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 1: Singers Janet Jackson and surprise guest Justin Timberlake perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

The fifth spot on the list goes to Aerosmith, Missy Elliot, NSYNC, Britney Spears and Mary J. Blige.

384856 27: ”NSYNC, Aerosmith and Britney Spears all perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl XXXV January 28, 2001 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo byDoug Pensinger/ALLSPORT)

Not just because it was my favorite halftime show ever, but because it was a pretty epic blend of musical talent and pop culture at the time.