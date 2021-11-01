“A Place of their Own” fundraises for Women’s Baseball Center in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Women’s Baseball Center and Museum will soon call the “Forest City home, but in order to build the facility, organizers will need a lot of funding, nearly $10 million.

A capital campaign for the Illinois Woman’s Baseball Center kicked off on Monday. A “Place of their Own Launch Celebration” started at 6 p.m. at The Standard, 214 E State St. The hope is to raise $10 million for the indoor and outdoor museum and activity center planned for Beyer Stadium in Rockford.

A few special guests will be in attendance, signing autographs. One of them was Maybelle Blair, a former All-American Girls Professional Baseball Player for the Rockford Peaches.

“I am so excited, because the City of Rockford realizes what the museum and the activity center will be for Rockford, and for the whole world as far as that’s concerned,” Blair said. “We will have girls from here playing baseball, from everywhere, and Japan right now is the top girls baseball facility, but we’re going to take over. Rockford is gonna be the home for women’s baseball.”

“Maybell and Shirley, it was so exciting to have them here, I mean, they’re really national treasures, and they came in just for this event, they’re really supportive, they’re so excited, both of them are sponsors for the event and they’re really anxious to get this museum built and to have their history preserved for all time,” said Rosemary Collins, a volunteer at the museum.