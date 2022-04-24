Saturday we hit a high of 82 degrees in Rockford and we had an ample amount of sunshine. This made for the warmest day so far of 2022. There are big changes in the forecast for Sunday.

After the 80s yesterday, we’re in for a much different start Sunday. Temperatures held in the upper 50s/lowers 60s overnight with the cloud coverage and rain moving in. By later this afternoon, temperatures rebound.

Expect a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch of rain Sunday, all ending by late morning/early afternoon. Clouds decrease during the early afternoon, paving way for some sunshine.

Severe weather chances are better south/east of our area thanks to the cold front that will pass early in the day. We still could see pockets of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder, but the storms will strengthen after they pass through the Stateline, ahead of that front.

However, we are still tracking breezy conditions today. Look for gusts up to 40mph Sunday and 20-25mph Sunday night.

Despite the cold front passing through Sunday morning, our southerly flow and sunshine that returns later, will drive our temperatures up some Sunday afternoon.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s Sunday.

Overnight lows Sunday night will be in the low to mid 40s.

After this weekend, cooler air settles in. Daytime highs will only be in the 50s most days.