Accumulating snow expected Sunday afternoon and evening

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties beginning at 10am, and for Green County in southwest Wisconsin beginning at Noon. Accumulating snow is expected Sunday afternoon and evening, reducing visibility down to under a mile at times and causing hazardous travel through the evening.

Snow is already falling in western Iowa near an area of low pressure that will continue to move east through the morning. As the low nears eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois snow will begin overspreading parts of the Stateline by late morning, moving east of the Mississippi River by early afternoon. The onset of snow should begin between Noon and 2pm from west to east. The snow is expected to be heavy at times, especially during the afternoon where heavier snowfall rates could occur. This will likely reduce visibility down to under a mile in many locations, making travel difficult as the snow quickly accumulates on the roads. The snow will begin to lessen in intensity through the evening before wrapping up around Midnight.

A total of 2-4 inches can be expected throughout much of the area with the heaviest occurring between 2pm/3pm and 8pm. The snow will be heavier/wetter than our previous snowfalls as temperatures will be warmer, in the upper 20s to right around 30 degrees. This could make it a little more difficult to shovel this evening.